When stress brings your immune system down, Polka Dots and Curry has a natural cure

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Monika Celly with Polka Dots and Curry is a holistic wellness coach who specializes in stress management and a culinary coach. Celly shares tricks on holistically reducing stress to boost your immune system. She demos her face mask and tea concoction from her three month holistic wellness program called “Mindful Transformation Blueprint”.

To learn more from Monika Celly, visit polkadotsandcurry.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak