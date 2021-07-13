Monika Celly with Polka Dots and Curry is a holistic wellness coach who specializes in stress management and a culinary coach. Celly shares tricks on holistically reducing stress to boost your immune system. She demos her face mask and tea concoction from her three month holistic wellness program called “Mindful Transformation Blueprint”.
To learn more from Monika Celly, visit polkadotsandcurry.com.
When stress brings your immune system down, Polka Dots and Curry has a natural cure
