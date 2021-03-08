When life gives you lemons, visit Pikes Peak Lemonade!

The nation’s only Lemonade Taproom is located right here in Colorado Springs! They serve a wonderful variety of homemade lemonades and syrups. 

Pikes Peak Lemonade is located at 224 North Tejon Street. They offer shopping and curbside pickup. Call (719) 418-6480.

Looking for a gift? Their Easter Spring Collection Box includes:

  • Huckleberry Lemonade
  • Strawberry Lemonnade
  • Mixed Berry Lemonade
  • Blueberry Lemonade
  • Blood Orange Lemonade
  • Watermelon Lemonade

Each concentrate mix is 8 ounces and makes 4- 8 once drinks. Shelf safe for 12 months. Refrigerate for 2-3 weeks once opened.

>>Order online today!

>>Follow them on Facebook here.

