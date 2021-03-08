When life gives you lemons, visit Pikes Peak Lemonade!

The nation’s only Lemonade Taproom is located right here in Colorado Springs! They serve a wonderful variety of homemade lemonades and syrups.
Pikes Peak Lemonade is located at 224 North Tejon Street. They offer shopping and curbside pickup. Call (719) 418-6480.
Looking for a gift? Their Easter Spring Collection Box includes:
- Huckleberry Lemonade
- Strawberry Lemonnade
- Mixed Berry Lemonade
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Blood Orange Lemonade
- Watermelon Lemonade
Each concentrate mix is 8 ounces and makes 4- 8 once drinks. Shelf safe for 12 months. Refrigerate for 2-3 weeks once opened.
