When it’s Friday, we eat candy from the Candy Bar on Tejon

From designer chocolates and truffles for Valentines Day to sour, spicy and even buttery, the Candy Bar on Tejon in Colorado Springs has it all!

Loving Living Local’s favorite Candy Man, a.k.a the Willy Wonka of Colorado Springs, Dylan, stopped by the studio to share all the latest in sweet treats.

Click here to get a taste for yourself: The Candy Bar on Tejon

