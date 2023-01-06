Loving Living Local toured the Buell Children’s Museum at Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in Pueblo.

The museum offers hands-on exhibits focusing on the arts, science, and history.

Explore the life of the honey bee in a new interactive exhibit. “What’s the Buzz?” is going to offer the community a great opportunity to step into the life and times of a honey bee and explore honeycomb panels in a hive, a giant garden, farmers markets, and a bee lab.

“What’s the Buzz? The Life of the Honey Bee,” opens on January 17th and runs through May 13th.