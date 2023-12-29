(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Well, it seems that even rockstars can’t resist the allure of retirement. In this case, after a remarkable 14+ years, Tim Glenn, the lead singer of SofaKillers, has decided to retire from the band. He plans to rock ‘n’ roll out of the band after their show at Boot Barn Hall on New Year’s Eve. Tim Glenn discussed the band’s future plans on Loving Living Local.

Tim is leaving the band to spend more time with his family. He has been on Loving Living Local several times and has performed hundreds of shows throughout Southern Colorado–both as the frontman for SofaKillers and as a solo artist.

SofaKillers has been voted Best Local Band for four out of the last five years (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023) by the Gazette and won gold for FOX21’s Best of the Best series. SofaKillers will continue after Tim retires, and after an extensive search, they have hired Stony Jamal as the new lead singer!

Tim will continue to do some solo music shows, but not nearly as many as he did with SofaKillers. To keep up with Glenn and his future endeavors, go to his website, timglennmusic.com.