(SPONSORED) — Dunkin’ guests have a cool new choice for staying energized and refreshed all summer with the Dunkin’ Energy Punch Powered by Rockstar® and their line-up of Refreshers! Krista Witiak visits the newest store off Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs and learns how Dunkin’ is shaking up its iced beverages.

Dunkin’ is getting ready to celebrate Iced Coffee Day and National Donut Day!

$1 from every Iced Coffee sold on May 23, Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day, will support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness in local hospitals.

On National Donut Day, Dunkin’ is helping guests celebrate with a FREE donut with their Dunkin’ beverage purchase.

Nurses in Colorado can win free coffee for a year from Dunkin’ during the “Raise a Cup to Nurses” sweepstakes; click here to enter.

Butter Pecan is officially back at Dunkin’ permanently!

Don’t miss what’s new for the summer at Dunkin’ visit dunkindonuts.com and check out the menu.