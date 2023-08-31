(SPONSORED) — Whataburger is proud to sponsor FOX21’s Athlete of the Week!

They appeared on Loving Living Local to share their delicious breakfast items and talk about the upcoming program.

Armando Alvarez, Vice President and Operations of SOCO Whataburger said, “Sponsoring FOX21’s Athlete of the Week is one small way for us to say thank you to the Colorado Springs community. We’re so honored for the opportunity to be a part of this program and for the continued support we’ve received from our neighbors since day one.”

Learn more about Whataburger’s commitment to investing in the communities at www.whataburger.com.