(SPONSORED) – Whataburger and BurgerWorks Colorado continue supporting the Colorado Springs community with a fundraiser held in September benefiting the Care and Share Food Bank.

In support of Hunger Action Month, this first-of-its-kind initiative for BurgerWorks Colorado saw participation from all five area Whataburger restaurants–it extended its original run, surpassing its fundraising goal of $10,000.

FOX21’s Living Loving Local host Nova spoke with VP of Operations for Whataburger Armando Alvarez, who also presented the check to Care and Share food bank Marketing and Communications Director, Joanna Wise.

Care and Share food bank supports their mission of providing food, partnering opportunities and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities.

After a successful Hunger Action Month fundraiser that extended into October across all five Colorado Springs Whataburger restaurants, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $10,000 and presented Care and Share Food Bank with a total of $10,814.

Community efforts support Whataburger Feeding Student Success – the signature community program at the intersection of food insecurity and education. It focuses on supporting students at all levels in their education to achieve their goals and dreams in three main ways:

Scholarships

Resource rooms for colleges and universities

Community philanthropy

For more information about Whataburger head to the website.