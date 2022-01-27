What your favorite cheese says about you…

According to Spoon University, your favorite cheese might say a little bit about your personality!
Sharp Cheddar
You command more respect than most. Your popularity is contagious and you get along with everyone. You are included in most social events.
Baby Mozzarella
You are considered someone who is adaptable and goes with the flow!
You never "sweat the small stuff" and like to keep things simple in order to find the joy in life.
Parmesan
You can come across strong and opinionated. People recognize that you like to be organized and thrive on setting goals.
Feta
You live your life with enthusiasm and individuality and love to be the center of attention and do not worry about what others say!
Swiss
You have an adventurous spirit and love challenges! You excite easily, and are a little mischievous at times. Sometimes you can be a tease and you poke holes at people.
Blue Cheese
Your personality is an acquired taste, just like the noted blue cheese flavor.
Although you are viewed as a strong influence, you are knowledgeable and wise.
People often seek your advice.