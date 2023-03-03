(Sponsored) — Colorado First Time Home Buyer Randy Bell sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova sharing all the information on FHA Rates and Mortgage Insurance rates – all vital information for anyone looking to buy their first home.

Colorado First Time Home Buyer also offers down payment assistance in helping anyone looking to buy a home as well as expert advice and help in taking the first step.

For more information and to find out more on how the market is currently doing, head to the Colorado First Time Home Buyer website.