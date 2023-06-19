(SPONSORED) — Colorado Springs Fashion Week (CSFW) is less than a week away! From June 24th to July 1st, Colorado Springs will come alive with fashion shows, mixers, and the city’s best local fashion talent. This massive event will surely delight style fans in the Pikes Peak Region.

According to event founder Jaime Taylor, some exciting last-minute plans are happening just days before the launch. Two fashion designers, Bailey Heyman, and Michelle Marchewka, joined Jaime to showcase their styles, which will be featured at the event.

Buy tickets now at COSFW.com.