Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Jeff Shaw, President and CEO of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. is here this morning to talk about Pueblo’s 1/2 cent sales tax fund that citizen’s will be voting on once again.

He shares insight about this tax fund and the impact it has had on Pueblo’s economy. To learn more, visit: Pedco.Org/2a/