(SPONSORED) — Owners Joe Bosworth and Jesse Guare have been friends for a long long time which is probably why Firebird Chicken Sandwiches works so well. Firebird Chicken Sandwiches is part of the Avenue 19 food court in downtown Colorado Springs, which offers a wide variety of options for lunch and dinner. Avenue 19 features a community and family-type feel with all the vendors looking out for each other bringing a welcoming vibe to the location.

Loving Living Local host Nova spent the morning finding out more about the Firebird Chicken Sandwiches menu and introduced the latest wraps that were just released on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

One of the regular menu items is The Phoenix chicken sandwich that has “kimchi slaw,” spicy Korean chili mayo on a lightly toasted sweet bun with medium spice. Firebird Chicken Sandwiches still operates its food truck at local breweries, however, the location at Avenue 19 is perfect if you’re downtown and want to also grab a mocktail or cocktail at the nearby bar.

For more information or to tantalize those tastebuds with amazing flavors, head to the Firebird Chicken Sandwiches website.