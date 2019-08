Linda Clark, Heart Beats of Love, is an Animal Communicator. She in in studio this morning to tell us all about how she can talk to and understand animals.

Linda has helped many pet owners understand their pets, and even those who have lost a loved pet.

Claudia has brought her toy poodle Teddy to see what Linda has to say. If you would like more information, you can call Linda at (720) 334-7745, or send her an email at HeartBeatsofLove2019@gmail.com.