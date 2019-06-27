What custom jewelry really means, and how to design your own

Jewelry, we all love it. Especially when it is custom, and designed just for you. Revolution Jewelry Works is dedicated in offering nothing short of custom designed pieces.

Jennifer Farnes, Graduate Gemologist, is here to explain what custom jewelry really is and how you can design your dream jewel.

Revolution Jewelry Works is also thrilled to soon be expanding their studio and showroom into a 4,000 square-foot jewelry paradise.

To learn more about Revolution Jewelry Works, visit: http://rjw.rocks

