What a delicious birthday idea; making soap!

Watch as Maria hosts her daughter’s birthday at Buff City Soap. The guests were thrilled to be learning the fun process of making soap from scratch. Yum!
To book your next birthday party, visit: BuffCitySoap.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Watch as Maria hosts her daughter’s birthday at Buff City Soap. The guests were thrilled to be learning the fun process of making soap from scratch. Yum!
To book your next birthday party, visit: BuffCitySoap.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.