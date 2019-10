Westside CARES provides care and compassion to neighbors in need on the westside of El Paso County. Its three programmatic focuses are preventing homelessness, ameliorating the conditions of poverty through emergency and health services, and creating a community that values the dignity of each of its members.

Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES, is here this morning to share all the details and how you can get involved.

For more, visit: WestSideCares.org