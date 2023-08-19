(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Who has the best chicken wings in town? That’s a very popular question amongst visitors, newcomers, and long-time locals!

It’s the exact question that fueled this idea when Co-Founder, Flip Aguilera, read it on the Colorado Word of Mouth Facebook group online. Best of the West Wing Fest will be the FIRST Chicken Wing Competition in all of Colorado!

Displaying the city’s diversity through food and live entertainment acts. A community-building event where the attendees get to vote on who they think is the best– not a panel of judges!

Two of the participating contenders came into the studio to share the wings they’ll be featuring at the festival. Buzzed Crow Bistro and Chef Rob’s Soul Food & Seafood Food Truck brought in delicious wings for Loving Living Local hosts Nova & Jen to sample.

General admission tickets come with access to festival grounds, one complimentary wing from each participating competing restaurant (currently at 16 local restaurants), the opportunity to vote for the best in different categories as well as festival favorites, live entertainment, and unlimited, free clean drinking water. A portion of ticket sales to benefit local non-profits to give back to the community!

Sophisticated Events is the combined vision of Miami, Florida born and raised world travelers, husband and wife power duo, Maritza and Flip Aguilera. After visiting the Springs many times while dating, they knew that this is where they wanted to establish roots and make a difference.

When Maritza and Flip finally decided to call Colorado Springs home in July 2020, they felt there was a void in quality entertainment that brought the community together in fun, meaningful, and engaging ways. Eight short months later, they started Memoirs, true stories, unfiltered. Two months after that, Nerd Nite COS, and the ball has been rolling ever since

For more information about the event and all the ticket details head to the website. You can also use the special discount code FOX21.