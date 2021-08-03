We’re taking care of your fur babies in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

PetPlate Meals & Treats: Enjoy feeding your dog daily with PetPlate’s convenient fresh-cooked meal plan subscription with Turkey, Beef, Chicken and Lamb meals all arriving at your door to pamper your pup. PetPlate has made it their mission to provide better quality food to pet owners. The founder is working with a leading veterinary nutritionist to formulate complete and balanced meals for pets at all stages of life. They have combined superior products with home delivery of fresh-cooked meals in Lamb, Chicken, Beef and Turkey and also with their first treat product. Add in Organic Chicken Apple Sausage Bites delicious, doggie-approved treats that are high in protein, soft to chew. You can always give a gift certificate online to set up the PetPlate meal and treat subscription. NEW surprises coming soon to their website! PetPlate Fresh-Cooked Meals are available at PetPlate.com

Calmeroos- As young pets transition from the care of their mothers to live with their new families, the experience can be difficult and even a little bit frightening. Both animals and humans tend to find comfort in similar ways, warmth, touch, and familiar surroundings. This is where calmeroos come in! They were created by a shelter volunteer Crystal McPherson. Her goal was to create adorable snuggle toys called “Calmeroos” to help puppies and kittens ease into their new surroundings. Calmeroos are plush cats and dogs that are designed to bring comfort to anxious pets, especially those going to their forever homes. Each stuffed animal is made with a pouch in its stomach that holds a heart and a heat pack to mimic the heartbeat and warmth of a mother. For every purchase they donate 2 lbs of food to a shelter. You can get yours at Amazon or Calmeroos.com

HandsOn Gloves – Encourage your whole family to lend a helping hand this summer grooming, bathing and massaging your pets, keeping fur shedding to a minimum and their bond with your family – to a maximum. Users will find their animals wanting to come closer at groom time. HandsOn Gloves scrubbing nodules and hypo-allergenic, bio-friendly components are clinically proven to be safe for use with humans and animals. The gloves work wet or dry allowing for the perfect combination to care for your pet at home and on the go. The gloves are available in 5 sizes including Junior size for kids to help care for their beloved pets. 5 Sizes: Kids Junior and Adult S, M, L & XL and 3 Colors: Green, Black, or Purple. HandOn Gloves are available on Amazon or at HandsOnGloves.com and select stores nationwide.

SodaPup Collection- Bring on summer travel with this collection of colorful durable chewers, toys, treat dispensers that look like a Corn on the Cob, a Red or Blue Starfish, a Green or Pink “Surf’s Up” Retro Van, a Hamburger, Hotdog and more. SodaPup specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative dog toys for power chewers, creating unexpected designs to surprise and delight dog owners of all types. As a veteran-owned business, SodaPup is committed to manufacturing all of its products in the USA. All SodaPup products are made from FDA compliant materials to ensure the safety of your dog. SodaPup is committed to sustainability and produces toys from materials that are earth friendly and/or recyclable. SodaPup has developed an innovative packaging system that reduces waste. SodaPup is also committed to giving back and donates to dog shelters as well as Law Enforcement and Military Working Dog organizations. The SodaPup Collection is available at SodaPup.com and select stores nationwide.