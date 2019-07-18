We’re going Hawaii style on this Food Truck Thursday

It’s another Food Truck Thursday and today we are ready for some gourmet Hawaii-style bites.
Ono Food Truck is here and ready to bring the fresh, genuine taste of Hawaii.
To learn more, follow Ono on Facebook.com/OnoFoodsColoradoSprings
Living Local Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.