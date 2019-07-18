We’re going Hawaii style on this Food Truck Thursday

Living Local

Ono Food Truck serves delicious Hawaii delights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s another Food Truck Thursday and today we are ready for some gourmet Hawaii-style bites.

Ono Food Truck is here and ready to bring the fresh, genuine taste of Hawaii.

To learn more, follow Ono on Facebook.com/OnoFoodsColoradoSprings

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins