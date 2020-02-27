We’re doing the emoji workout with Lifetime Fitness

This morning our friends from Lifetime Fitness are here to show us a good way to exercise with the entire family.
Nathalie Ingram and Amy Peterson are showing Maria a few tips on how to correctly exercise. To learn more, visit: Lifetime.Life
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
This morning our friends from Lifetime Fitness are here to show us a good way to exercise with the entire family.
Nathalie Ingram and Amy Peterson are showing Maria a few tips on how to correctly exercise. To learn more, visit: Lifetime.Life
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.