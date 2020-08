Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS– One thing we can all look forward to in these uncertain times is getting out to enjoy a new movie at the theater! Picture Show at Citadel Crossing has reopened!

Dee Cortez spoke with marketing manager, Bria Naylor to get all the details.

>Click here to visit their website!