Welcome, Amber Jo Cooper to the Loving Living Local team!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Amber Jo Cooper is joining the Loving Living Local team as a Producer!

Amber Jo will also be helping host the daily Community Call Out and other segments for the show.

Background: Amber Jo Cooper is from Latrobe, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Concordia University in Irvine, California. Amber Jo has been with FOX21 since 2017.

Amber Jo Cooper started out as the Evening News Editor and transferred to the Digital Reporter/Producer in 2019. We are excited to welcome her to the Loving Living Local team!

>>Follow Amber Jo on Facebook and Twitter.