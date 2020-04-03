We made it to Friday, here’s what’s trending!

Claudia and Mike Garofalo are back this morning with the latest trending stories. How do you feel about Dr. Anthony Fauci being People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive? Well, there’s a petition for it. Check out the story!
