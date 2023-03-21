(Sponsored)

Premier Vision’s mission is to be your family- friendly, local neighborhood eye care practice – offering exceptional medical eye care from experienced professionals where all your concerns will be addressed.

Premier Vision offers competitive prices while helping you feel relaxed in a warm, comfortable atmosphere. When you think of your eyesight, you can think of them as your “Premier Vision” source!

Loving Living Local host Nova visited the Tri-Lakes location to find out more about what they have to offer for the local community. Dr. Tim Reese spoke about his experience and plans for the future of the practice. Premier Vision has a wide range of eyecare services with a variety of frames available for people to choose from including kids, adult and sunglasses selection.

For all the information and to find out more about Premier Vision head to their website.