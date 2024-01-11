(SPONSORED) — Kateland Neufeld owner of The Wax Haus is giving Loving Living Local viewers a New Year New You giveaway with three services for free just for you! The services are eyebrow lamination with tint and wax, Brazilian, and a 30-minute dermaplane facial.

To celebrate the New Year head onto The Wax Haus Instagram page @the_wax_haus_company_ to enter. All you have to do is like the post and follow on Instagram, tag 3 friends in the comments, and share to your own story within 24 hours, it is that simple! Winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan 14.

Good luck!

For all the information about the services, Wax Haus offers head to the website.