Watch live: TCRAS Puppy Bowl features adoptable dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The FOX21 Puppy Bowl is back! Puppies from the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter are taking the field for an extremely cute competition.

Watch the Puppy Bowl from 9-10 a.m. today on Living Local, and watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at all the action.

The featured puppies will be available for adoption from the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 719-686-7707 to put a hold on your MVP.

They’ll be able to go home as soon as they’ve had their spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchips.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

