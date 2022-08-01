Wastelands Tavern, a mid-sized music venue, and event center is coming to the edge of Trinidad! It’ll primarily be a place that caters to live entertainment and will also feature an attached drink bar with a wide selection of drinks and bring out local food from other Trinidad businesses. Krista Witiak met up with Stephanie Baker, the creative director, to get an inside look at this newest hotspot down south.

Trinidad has had many identities over the years and an array of local legends, which give the town a unique identity. With the growing art and live entertainment scenes, Trinidad seemed the right place to start a business like this.

To learn more about Wastelands Tavern or its opening date, head online to wastelandstavern.com.