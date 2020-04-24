Was your wedding postponed? Submit your story to win $10,000

Was your wedding day postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic? You can submit your story to win $10,000, a photography session and more! Claudia and Mike have the details on how to enter in today’s What’s Trending.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Was your wedding day postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic? You can submit your story to win $10,000, a photography session and more! Claudia and Mike have the details on how to enter in today’s What’s Trending.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.