Want to take some pounds off? Cut sugar out of your diet

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Start the new year as a new you with help from Live Nourished Coaching and Training. Founder and CEO, Hally Brooke shared some shocking and useful information with Loving Living Local about sugar. Brooke says that by cutting out your sugar intake, or even simply cutting it down, could help someone see noticeable weight loss in just a few weeks.

To get started on being the best version of yourself in 2022, click here: www.livenourishedcoaching.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local