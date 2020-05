Cookbook Author and Culinary Instructor JL Fields joins us this morning to give us the scoop on her free online cooking classes.

The Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy closed due to the pandemic and since then, these free and online vegan cooking classes have been taking place every Sunday at 1 p.m.

If you would like to learn how to prepare simple spring veggies, then this class is for you. To learn more, visit: JLGoesVegan.com