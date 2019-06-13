Want delicious food without the carbs? Check this out

This Summer, you can still eat delicious foods without the carbs. Ancient Harvest has many tasty alternatives that are healthy.

Ancient Harvest Ambassador Kendall Miller is here this morning with some good eats you can make at home.

To learn more, visit: AncientHarvest.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

