Want adventure and thrills? Kent Mountain Adventure Center is the place to check out

Explore the beautiful Estes Park in today’s Outdoor Colorado! There are so many great outdoor adventures in this part of our state, starting with a Via Ferrata with Kent Mountain Adventure Center!

You’ll be able to climb a mountain with a series of ropes and rungs, and get a beauitufl view along the way. You can find more information on them online at: https://kmaconline.com

Don't forget to enter to win the Outdoor Colorado 2020 Jeep Gladiator from Perkins Motors!

Go online to fox21news.com/contests and submit a photo for your chance to win!

