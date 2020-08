Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

As a way to show its appreciation for the Colorado Springs healthcare workers and the long hours they spend away from their companions, Wag N’ Wash stores throughout Colorado Springs will host Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week.

Rachel Cloutier, Field Training Manager, chats with us to tell us all about it. For more information, visit: WagNWash.com