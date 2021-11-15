Wag N’ Wash talks Thanksgiving pet safety plus custom pet meals you can order!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Thanksgiving is a day filled with lots of yummy food, and while having our pets near us at the dinner table is a common theme for families, pet owners should take caution when feeding their furry friends’ table scraps as it can quickly become a dangerous holiday for them. Wag N’ Wash’s President Kristen Risby joined Krista Witiak in-studio to talk about Thanksgiving pet safety and alternative options to table scraps!

Some DON’Ts from Wag N’ Wash to keep in mind include:

Don’t give your pets any cooked bones from the turkey

They can splinter into shreds and damage their mouth

Don’t give dogs any chocolate or sweet desserts

These treats can be deadly to our pets

Some thanksgiving staples that are OK to share include:

Turkey scraps with dogs — make sure the pieces are small and contain no fat

For those wanting to celebrate the special holiday with their pet and ensure their Thanksgiving meal is safe, Wag N’ Wash stores around Colorado Springs are offering special Thanksgiving Pup Meals. Wag N’ Wash’s special meals include a turkey loaf, sweet potato & peanut butter pie for dessert.

For more information and to find the closest Thanksgiving pup meals near you, head to wagnwash.com.