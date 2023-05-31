(SPONSORED) — Get ready, beer lovers! Voodoo Brewing Co., a new craft brewpub, opened its doors this past weekend in Colorado Springs. Now enjoy Voodoo’s brews, barrel-aged cocktails, elevated pub food, and the eclectic atmosphere that Voodoo fans have grown to love right here in southern Colorado! Krista Witiak checks in with the newest locally owned and operated brewpub and experiences what their pub dining experience is all about.

For more information about Voodoo Brewing Co. or its menus, visit voodoobrewery.com.