Volunteer with the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs

The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs has a volunteer opportunity with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity during their International Women’s Build Week: March 10-13. All 7 area Rotary Clubs and the community are welcomed to join this event.

In preparation for Earth Day and celebrating all month, all members are encouraged to donate their plastic sheeting to Trex Composite Decking and Railing. Start saving those plastic sheeting items in March and build a habit to donate in April and beyond. Donations can be made at all local Colorado Springs area King Soopers, who have agreed to collect donations for Trex.

