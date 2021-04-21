Visit Skirted Heifer for delicious burgers in Colorado Springs

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

The Skirted Heifer serves burgers from grass-fed, grass-finished beef. They craft homemade buns, condiments, hand-cut fries, frozen custard and homemade ice cream cookie sandwiches.

Follow them on Facebook or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez