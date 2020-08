Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado have taken this Covid-19 crisis and turned it into an opportunity to offer innovative and safe ways for girls to make new friends and learn life skills.

This morning, we chat with Katie Singleton, Chief Membership and Program Officer, about how to get involved with the girl scouts. For more, visit: http://www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org