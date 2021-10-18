Village Arts to host free production, “Behind the Facade”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.





The Village Arts is eager to host their free production of “Behind The Façade”.

Enjoy songs from over 20 Broadway musicals, including ones from favorites, such as; “The Little Mermaid,” “In The Heights,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and “The Secret Garden.”



Tickets are FREE but the Village Arts is a non-profit, so you are asked kindly to consider donating as you reserve your tickets. Suggested donation is $20/ticket. Space is limited so reserve your spot today!

Click here: https://villageartscs.org/behind-the-facade-a-broadway-revue/

DATES:

Thursday, October 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23rd at 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m

LOCATION:

Village Seven Presbyterian Church

4052 Nonchalant Circle S

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917