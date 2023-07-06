(SPONSORED) — Villa Pueblo Senior Living has provided seniors with independent apartments, assisted living, and skilled nursing for 60 years. A new Wall of Honor will soon be unveiled at Villa Pueblo to recognize and honor the veterans who live there. Krista Witiak provides a sneak peek into the highly anticipated unveiling event set to take place this Thursday.

Villa Pueblo is conveniently located and provides a remodeled Penthouse for events and a new care service available in the independent apartments to allow people to age in place. They also are a Continuing Care Campus with assisted living and skilled nursing services, pet friendly too!

Learn more about the living community and what’s happening at Villa Pueblo by visiting villapueblo.com.