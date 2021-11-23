Veterans helping veterans get homes

They’re veterans helping veterans!
The 719 Veterans Home Team and The Veterans Lending Group in Colorado Springs is dedicated to making buying, selling or lending a home possible for… yep, you guessed it! Veterans. Vet duo, Clint and Al, stopped by Loving Living Local to share how their partnership continues to make a difference in Southern Colorado.
If you’d like to learn more about their 750/750 program, free gym membership and all of their services, check out their website: www.719Veteranshometeam.com.
The time to take action on a home is NOW! The 719 Veterans Home Team and The Veterans Lending Group is ready to make it happen.
