Veterans helping veterans get homes

They’re veterans helping veterans!

The 719 Veterans Home Team and The Veterans Lending Group in Colorado Springs is dedicated to making buying, selling or lending a home possible for… yep, you guessed it! Veterans. Vet duo, Clint and Al, stopped by Loving Living Local to share how their partnership continues to make a difference in Southern Colorado.

If you’d like to learn more about their 750/750 program, free gym membership and all of their services, check out their website: www.719Veteranshometeam.com.

The time to take action on a home is NOW! The 719 Veterans Home Team and The Veterans Lending Group is ready to make it happen.

