Veterans Day Special: FREE Value Oil Change Plus Conventional at Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube in Colorado Springs is giving all veterans & military personnel with proof of a military I.D. a FREE Value Oil Change Plus Conventional on Thursday, November 11th only.

The one day Veterans Day special runs at all locations listed -> here <- from 8am to 6pm.
If you have a different oil type than what is provided, Jiffy Lube will give you $52.99 OFF all other oil types.

If you can’t make it on over to Jiffy Lube for the one day Veterans Day special, you are encouraged to sign up for Jiffy Lube’s featured coupons on their website -> here <- to receive discounts sent out monthly.

