(SPONSORED) — In honor of Veterans Day, Jiffy Lube is joining businesses around southern Colorado in offering special deals to veterans, active-duty military, and their families. All day on November 10, the Griffin Fast Lube franchisee will provide free conventional oil changes to all veterans and military personnel with Military ID. Krista Witiak visits the Jiffy Lube in Fountain as the service center begins its day of taking care of our military personnel.

The founder of the Jiffy Lube Franchise has a personal connection to the military, as his father was a paratrooper in World War II, serving in the Pacific. This family history instilled a profound respect for the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform. That’s why they are holding this special offer as a small token of appreciation to those who have sacrificed their lives for us and our freedoms.

The offer is only good on November 10, but the service center offers ongoing military discounts such as 10% and 15% off. For more information, visit jiffylubegfl.com.