(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From Olympic hopeful and combat veteran to an amputee, to two-time Paralympian and silver medalist, John Register’s life might change with one wrong step, but getting back up begins with one right step.

Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Register, who spoke about how we can honor our veterans and service members. Colorado Springs will be hosting several events on Friday, Nov. 11, throughout Veterans Day, which you can attend.

