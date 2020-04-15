Vegan Breakfast Recipes

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Chop up six oranges and peel off the backs.
Put it food processor and blend.
Pour & enjoy!
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
You can find this recipe online from Tasty, here.
Potato Pancake
Peel one potato
Grate potato
Squeeze out liquid in a cheese cloth
Warm up pan at medium heat, with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
Add half of potatoes, add vegan cheese, then top with salt & pepper and the rest of the potatoes
Cook for 5-6 minutes until golden brown
Flip!
Cook for an additional 5-6 minutes
Plate it, top with salt, pepper, cheese & parsley. Enjoy!