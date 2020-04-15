Vegan Breakfast Recipes

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Chop up six oranges and peel off the backs.

Put it food processor and blend.

Pour & enjoy!

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

You can find this recipe online from Tasty, here.

Potato Pancake

Peel one potato

Grate potato

Squeeze out liquid in a cheese cloth

Warm up pan at medium heat, with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Add half of potatoes, add vegan cheese, then top with salt & pepper and the rest of the potatoes

Cook for 5-6 minutes until golden brown

Flip!

Cook for an additional 5-6 minutes

Plate it, top with salt, pepper, cheese & parsley. Enjoy!

