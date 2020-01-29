Valentine’s in the Rockies, a musical event you don’t want to miss

Want something unique and memorable to do this Valentine’s Day? Get your tickets to “Valentine’s in the Rockies” on February 14th and give back to the Restore Innocence Organization.

DiAnna Steele, CEO, is here this morning with all the details on the event. She also shares the work Restore Innocence does right here in our community.

Restore Innocence is an anti-sex trafficking organization based in Colorado Springs. They provide aid and services to women and children rescued from trafficking.

For tickets, visit: RestoreInnocence.org