Live Now
Trump impeachment trial

Valentine’s in the Rockies, a musical event you don’t want to miss

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Want something unique and memorable to do this Valentine’s Day? Get your tickets to “Valentine’s in the Rockies” on February 14th and give back to the Restore Innocence Organization.

DiAnna Steele, CEO, is here this morning with all the details on the event. She also shares the work Restore Innocence does right here in our community.

Restore Innocence is an anti-sex trafficking organization based in Colorado Springs. They provide aid and services to women and children rescued from trafficking.

For tickets, visit: RestoreInnocence.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins