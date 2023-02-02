(SPONSORED) — What should you buy for your Valentine this month? Well, Revolution Jewelry Works have all the answers for you.

From custom pieces to beautiful unique items, they are really redefining the jewelry industry. Owner Jennifer Farnes brought in a wonderful selection to showcase from both gentlemen’s and ladies’ collections.

Loving Living Local host Nova discovered some unique pieces and also took advantage of Revolution Jewelry Works custom jewelry design. The experts can help you create the design of your dreams in Gold, Platinum, Palladium, Silver, Stainless Steel, and Cobalt. They have state-of-the-art technology on-site to build your vision with CAD/CAM software.

For more Valentine’s gift ideas and to check out the wide selection of items head to the Revolution Jewelry Work website.