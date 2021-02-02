Valentine’s Day continues on this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Deciding what to get that special someone for Valentine’s Day can be stressful! Look no further, Dee Cortez has got you covered.

We have something for everyone in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds.

Johnson’s Popcorn – Johnson’s Popcorn helps you treat your sweetheart sharing delicious popcorn gifts from the beautiful Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk! Select your favorite flavors and gift ideas from tubs and tins of delicious sweet and savory popcorn and make a list for Corporate Gift Giving as well. All products are gluten-free and you can choose from Caramel Corn, Salt-n-Sandy, Cheddar, Peanut Crunch, Chocolate Drizzle, Platinum, Butter and Tri-Flavor.

There are sweet and thoughtful gifts for Caramel Lovers and more! Check out the site to pick your favorite flavor, variety of flavors delivered in a tub, tin or gift basket.

Piedaho Pies – It’s always a treat to give or receive a baked sweet as a gift but imagine an artistic handmade design from this Mom and Founder Rebecca Bloom of Piedaho Bakery with their special pies they are releasing for Valentine’s Day like Chocolate Raspberry or Chocolate Strawberry! Piedaho Pies are handmade in Hailey, Idaho (near Sun Valley) using the best, sweetest, tastiest local ingredients they can find. Flavors like Whiskey Peach Crumble, Ginger Pear, and Apple Raspberry are sure to be the showstopper of any gathering and they make a great ‘foodie’ or hostess gift. If you really want to go all out, you can sign up for Piedaho’s ‘Pie Club’ to be treated over and over again. ‘Pie Club’ members receive twice-per-year, seasonal or monthly pie surprises. The bakers select the best flavors based on what fruit is in season. The pies are available to be shipped nationwide. They are pre-baked and flash-frozen in a vacuum-sealed pouch.

Starling Skincare – Clean skincare that will make you glow without adding all the toxins! Valentine’s Day gifts are available! With every purchase over 30 dollar purchase, you get free shipping and a Winter Rescue Deluxe gift set. Introducing Starling Skincare’s all-natural, moisturizing hand sanitizers which clean + moisturize in one easy step with effective plant-based ingredients. Starling Skincare’s hand sanitizers meet CDC recommendations and are effective against most common germs. The quick-drying formula is hypoallergenic and allergen-free, with no rinsing required – use anytime, anywhere. Extra safe for the kiddos! Gluten Free. Cruelty Free. Toxin Free.

Lava Lunch – Keep lunch and snacks warm for up to five hours with Lava Lunch. This patent-pending lunch bag uses lava rock technology that you heat in the microwave, and it slowly releases that heat into the insulated compartment. Lava Lunch has separate zippered compartments for hot and cold foods, is non-toxic, free of phthalates, lead, BPA, PVC and formaldehyde. It easily wipes clean, comes in three fun colors and patterns and it is perfect for kids when they are safely able to return to school. Available at https://lavalunch.com/ and Amazon.