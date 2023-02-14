(COLORADO SPRINGS) — When it comes to food, wine, and language, Italy is considered the land of lovers! Thanks to Stellina Pizza Cafe, you don’t have to leave southern Colorado to embrace that feeling this Valentine’s Day. The Italian restaurant is open for walk-ins, so if you haven’t made reservations, don’t panic.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Stellina Pizza Cafe will open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Happy Hour starting at 3 p.m. and going through till 5 p.m. with combo deals happening Tuesday-Thursday.

Visit stellinapizza.co for more information about the restaurant.